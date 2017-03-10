Author James Patterson awards Newport...

Author James Patterson awards Newport News school $10K to transform library

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Woodside was selected out of thousands of grant applications and was awarded the top dollar amount available. The high school is among 452 schools to receive a grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,505,081
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Fair Game 63,493
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) 12 hr Meli1981 28
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 14 hr Me-n-yo-mama 840
News Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08) 14 hr Ayers 4
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 14 hr Ayers 2,368
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 16 hr Martin garey 15
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,514,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC