Armed suspects steal cellphone, cigars from Newport News store
Police spokesman Brandon Maynard says a Mary's convenience store on Old Oyster Point Road was robbed around 10 a.m. Maynard says police received a report that the suspects were two black males with guns, who were wearing t-shirts around their faces.
