Armed suspects steal cellphone, cigar...

Armed suspects steal cellphone, cigars from Newport News store

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Police spokesman Brandon Maynard says a Mary's convenience store on Old Oyster Point Road was robbed around 10 a.m. Maynard says police received a report that the suspects were two black males with guns, who were wearing t-shirts around their faces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,502,459
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,042
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,467
Drugs Sun Matty 1
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Mar 4 Martin garey 11
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Mar 3 dlphngrl3 35
How is Judy Sawyer still a realtor? Mar 3 Channel10 1
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,358 • Total comments across all topics: 279,373,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC