A discount for diners as Hot Dog King marks 45 years
Gray, who owns Act II Consignment in the Hilton area, plans to attend the restaurant's 45th anniversary at 10725 Jefferson Ave. on Saturday. Gray, who loves the chili-cheese hot dog, has been coming since the Hot Dog King opened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|mdbuilder
|1,510,713
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|18 min
|Irving
|8,109
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|10 hr
|Coral942
|47
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Rev Al Gore
|63,598
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Mike
|982
|Happy Thanksgiving... (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Martin garey
|2
|Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08)
|Mar 28
|Martin garey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC