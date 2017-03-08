'A carrier is just a target': The centerpiece of Trump's naval expansion is vulnerable to attack
Last week, President Donald J. Trump chose the deck of the newest U.S. aircraft carrier, the $13 billion USS Gerald R. Ford, for a speech extolling his planned boost in military spending. Trump vowed that the newest generation of "Ford Class" carriers - the most expensive warships ever built - will remain the centerpiece of projecting American power abroad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,503,899
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,052
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|5 hr
|lol
|32
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|16 hr
|NN kid
|2,366
|Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui...
|Tue
|okimar
|2
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Mar 7
|Martin garey
|12
|Drugs
|Mar 5
|Matty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC