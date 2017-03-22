2 critically hurt in crash on Mercury Blvd in Newport News
Newport News police say officers responded to the scene of the single vehicle crash just before 10:30 a.m. A white Nissan Altima crashed into a light pole. Police said the accident required extrication.
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,508,001
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|2 hr
|Martin garey
|17
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Dudley
|8,065
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Kathy R
|40
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|25
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|MelissaT
|2,369
