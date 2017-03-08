18-year-old charged in Newport News c...

18-year-old charged in Newport News carjacking; second suspect still at large

An 18-year-old man from Bowling Green, Virginia has been charged for a carjacking that happened in the 900 block of Denbigh Boulevard.

