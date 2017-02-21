Wrongfully imprisoned man could get $1.55M from Virginia
A man who spent more than three decades in prison for a crime he didn't commit could be getting $1.55 million from the state of Virginia. Harward was released from prison in April 2016 after DNA evidence proved he's innocent of the 1982 killing of Jesse Perron and the rape of his wife in Newport News.
