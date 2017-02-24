Wrongfully Imprisoned Man Could Get $...

Wrongfully Imprisoned Man Could Get $1.55M from Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

A man who spent more than three decades in prison for a crime he didn't commit could be getting $1.55 million from the state of Virginia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a bill to provide compensation to 60-year-old Keith Allen Harward is awaiting Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe's signature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min DJay 1,497,826
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 34 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,386
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,013
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 2 hr Wet Work Trump 46
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Fri Duh 118
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Thu Dave Sprinkle 2,364
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Thu Martin garey 22
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,466 • Total comments across all topics: 279,134,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC