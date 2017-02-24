Wrongfully Imprisoned Man Could Get $1.55M from Virginia
A man who spent more than three decades in prison for a crime he didn't commit could be getting $1.55 million from the state of Virginia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a bill to provide compensation to 60-year-old Keith Allen Harward is awaiting Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe's signature.
