Woman taken into custody, charged for stabbing husband in arm

On February 2 at approximately 12:22 a.m., Newport News Police were called to a local hospital in reference to a man who was treated for stab wounds to his left arm. The victim, a 26-year-old man, told officers he was stabbed in the arm by an unknown person on a bike while standing outside a home in the 300 block of Deputy Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.