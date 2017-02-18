Woman taken into custody, charged for stabbing husband in arm
On February 2 at approximately 12:22 a.m., Newport News Police were called to a local hospital in reference to a man who was treated for stab wounds to his left arm. The victim, a 26-year-old man, told officers he was stabbed in the arm by an unknown person on a bike while standing outside a home in the 300 block of Deputy Lane.
