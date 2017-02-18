Woman taken into custody, charged for...

Woman taken into custody, charged for stabbing husband in arm

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

On February 2 at approximately 12:22 a.m., Newport News Police were called to a local hospital in reference to a man who was treated for stab wounds to his left arm. The victim, a 26-year-old man, told officers he was stabbed in the arm by an unknown person on a bike while standing outside a home in the 300 block of Deputy Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,496,821
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Well Well 63,270
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Sat Martin garey 7
Flashing Boobs (Jun '15) Feb 16 Martin garey 19
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Feb 13 Martin garey 11
love (Nov '09) Feb 13 Martin garey 3
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Feb 11 Martin garey 21
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,012,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC