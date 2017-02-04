We are legend': Navy bids farewell to - unmatched' Enterprise
The U.S. Navy on Friday said farewell to the USS Enterprise , after more than five decades, in a decommissioning ceremony at Newport News Shipbuilding. The ceremony was held on a cold and overcast day in February, one day before the 59th anniversary of the ship's keel being laid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,490,506
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 min
|Into The Night
|63,144
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|Martin garey
|8
|Report Card: Super Bowl ads (Feb '08)
|14 hr
|one who knows
|35
|My picture torture game story for today
|Sun
|Martin garey
|1
|Peninsula behavioral center
|Sun
|Martin garey
|1
|My 1998 story for today
|Sun
|Martin garey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC