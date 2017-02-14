Waypoint walks away with two 'Artini'...

Waypoint walks away with two 'Artini' wins

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

A sold out crowd of about 500 people filled a club in Newport News' City Center last Friday night for the Peninsula Fine Arts Center's annual "Artini." The fundraiser brings together bartenders from the region in a competition to make the best cocktail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min Realtime 1,495,551
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 21 hr carmino seranni 63,268
Flashing Boobs (Jun '15) 22 hr Martin garey 19
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Feb 13 Martin garey 11
love (Nov '09) Feb 13 Martin garey 3
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Feb 11 Lee Lovett 6
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Feb 11 Martin garey 21
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,520 • Total comments across all topics: 278,938,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC