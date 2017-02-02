Virginia police department looking for clarification about...
The Newport News police department is looking for clarification about the rights juveniles have when it comes to possessing a gun. Currently under Virginia law, anyone under 18 cannot have a gun, except in two cases: hunting and when a juvenile is in their home, their parents', grandparents' or guardian's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,489,285
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Al Gore
|63,094
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 30
|Lindsey N
|34
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC