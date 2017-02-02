Virginia police department looking fo...

Virginia police department looking for clarification about...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

The Newport News police department is looking for clarification about the rights juveniles have when it comes to possessing a gun. Currently under Virginia law, anyone under 18 cannot have a gun, except in two cases: hunting and when a juvenile is in their home, their parents', grandparents' or guardian's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min Cheech the Conser... 1,489,285
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Al Gore 63,094
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) Jan 31 BondCoBondsMan 19
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Jan 30 Lindsey N 34
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) Jan 29 Martin garey 31
Rape with an object Jan 29 Martin garey 1
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC