VEC data: Peninsula labor force shrinks in December

19 hrs ago

More than 12,100 people in the greater Peninsula area were looking for jobs in December, according to the latest labor estimates. While the number of unemployed dropped by about 390 residents from December 2015, the civilian labor force also shrank by 1,209 workers to 272,886 workers from December 2015 to 2016, according to Virginia Employment Commission data.

