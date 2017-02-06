Va. House, Senate pass bills to give ...

Va. House, Senate pass bills to give $1.6 million to man wrongfully...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Keith Allen Harward, who served 33 years in prison for crimes he didn't commit , will receive nearly $1.6 million from the commonwealth of Virginia under a bill approved Monday by the House of Delegates. Harward was convicted of a 1982 rape and murder in Newport News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Henry 1,490,358
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr OzRitz 63,156
News Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08) 2 hr Martin garey 7
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Mon Parade Phart 1,346
agape flights of venice florida Mon THE COUNT OF MONT... 1
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Mon Martin garey 8
News Report Card: Super Bowl ads (Feb '08) Sun one who knows 35
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,230 • Total comments across all topics: 278,645,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC