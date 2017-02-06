Va. House, Senate pass bills to give $1.6 million to man wrongfully...
Keith Allen Harward, who served 33 years in prison for crimes he didn't commit , will receive nearly $1.6 million from the commonwealth of Virginia under a bill approved Monday by the House of Delegates. Harward was convicted of a 1982 rape and murder in Newport News.
