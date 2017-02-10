Va Dems Launch Desperate Attempt To F...

Va Dems Launch Desperate Attempt To Fill Empty State Races By March

Virginia Democrats are realizing they don't have candidates against a majority of state representatives, so organizers plan to throw party resources behind whoever is interested, according to a Thursday report from Blue Virginia. The Virginia Democratic Party doesn't actually have someone in charge of recruiting potential candidates, according to the report, a move that exposes a key weakness in the party moving into the 2018 mid-term elections.

