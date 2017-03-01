Trump will travel to Virginia, Florida to promote agenda: aide
President Trump will drive home themes from his first address to Congress Tuesday by pitching them directly to Americans outside Washington, D.C. later this week, according to a White House spokeswoman. Trump plans on detailing his goals in Virginia and Florida Thursday and Friday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said during the daily White House press briefing Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|USAsince1680
|1,499,662
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|8,031
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,425
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|6 hr
|Standard_Chimp
|2,365
|Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Donthirehim
|22
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|49
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Feb 24
|Duh
|118
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC