Trump will travel to Virginia, Florida to promote agenda: aide

President Trump will drive home themes from his first address to Congress Tuesday by pitching them directly to Americans outside Washington, D.C. later this week, according to a White House spokeswoman. Trump plans on detailing his goals in Virginia and Florida Thursday and Friday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said during the daily White House press briefing Tuesday.

