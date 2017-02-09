Top 10: Jazz up your weekend with Artini, celebrate the women of WWII and more
The Peninsula Fine Art Center's annual event Artini shakes things up at Ella's Place from 6-10 p.m. Friday. This year's theme "Jazzing Up the Martini" is in honor of Ella Fitzgerald's centennial celebration and features a martini contest between area bartenders and food pairings to coincide with the theme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|No Surprize
|1,491,520
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|50 min
|Brian_G
|63,168
|My 1998 story for today
|8 hr
|Martin garey
|2
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|Izzyb57
|2,362
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|Feb 7
|Martin garey
|7
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|agape flights of venice florida
|Feb 6
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC