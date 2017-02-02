Top 10: '42nd Street,' Joey Cook and ...

Top 10: '42nd Street,' Joey Cook and more this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Tony Award-winning musical, "42nd Street" takes the stage at the Ferguson Center, 1 Avenue of the Arts, Newport News, this weekend. Watch and sing along to the story of an aspiring Broadway dancer at 8 p.m. Friday and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Guest 1,488,880
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,054
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) Tue BondCoBondsMan 19
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Tue Captain Yesterday 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Jan 30 Lindsey N 34
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) Jan 29 Martin garey 31
Rape with an object Jan 29 Martin garey 1
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC