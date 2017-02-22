Three IHOP employees face assault charges after fight in Williamsburg
Williamsburg police say they have charged three IHOP employees with assault following an altercation at the Richmond Road location earlier this month. Police say officers were called for a disorderly person around 7:30 a.m. The officers spoke to management, who said that two of her employees got into a verbal argument in the kitchen which turned physical.
