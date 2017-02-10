The final farewell

Capt. Todd Beltz, a Lehighton native, speaks during the decommissioning ceremony of the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia, on Feb. 3. It served more than 50 years, playing a role in the Cuban Missile Crisis, Vietnam and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. KRISTEN ZEIS/THE VIRGINIAN-PILOT VIA AP The world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier was recently decommissioned by the U.S. Navy, and a Lehighton native was there for the historical day.

