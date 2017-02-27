Sex offender charged with not registe...

Sex offender charged with not registering

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Southwest Times

A man was booked into New River Valley Regional Jail Tuesday on at least his third charge of failing to register as a sex offender. According to jail records, Bobby Nelson Collins was arrested on a detainer from Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,498,604
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Rshermr 63,406
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sun silly rabbit 8,023
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) Sun silly rabbit 49
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Feb 24 Duh 118
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Feb 23 Dave Sprinkle 2,364
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Feb 23 Martin garey 22
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,615 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC