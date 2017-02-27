Sex offender charged with not registering
A man was booked into New River Valley Regional Jail Tuesday on at least his third charge of failing to register as a sex offender. According to jail records, Bobby Nelson Collins was arrested on a detainer from Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
