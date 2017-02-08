School bus rear-ended, no students aboard
Media outlets report that the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Fort Eustis and Warwick boulevards and no injuries were reported. Michelle Price with Newport News schools says no students were on board the bus that was headed to Woodside High School.
