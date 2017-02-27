Sailor shot, killed by security at Na...

Sailor shot, killed by security at Naval Air Station Oceana

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A U.S. Navy sailor died after being shot Friday night at NAS Oceana by a base security officer, according to spokesperson Jennifer Colaizzi. Seaman Robert Colton Wright enlisted in the Navy in May 2016 and was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 81, based at Oceana, since December 27, according to a Navy biography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min TheIndependentMaj... 1,498,170
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 52 min Mothra 63,400
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr silly rabbit 8,023
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 4 hr silly rabbit 49
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Feb 24 Duh 118
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Feb 23 Dave Sprinkle 2,364
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Feb 23 Martin garey 22
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,507 • Total comments across all topics: 279,171,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC