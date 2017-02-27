Sailor shot, killed by security at Naval Air Station Oceana
A U.S. Navy sailor died after being shot Friday night at NAS Oceana by a base security officer, according to spokesperson Jennifer Colaizzi. Seaman Robert Colton Wright enlisted in the Navy in May 2016 and was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 81, based at Oceana, since December 27, according to a Navy biography.
