Rite Aid on J Clyde Morris Blvd. robbed
Derrick White scored 23 points and the Colorado Buffaloes capitalized on the return of suspended seniors Wesley Gordon SEATTLE - For a rare moment in her college career, Kelsey Plum failed to find a rhythm shooting from behind the 3-point line. So the na NEWPORT NEWS, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,493,682
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Pete
|63,242
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|Martin garey
|11
|love (Nov '09)
|18 hr
|Martin garey
|3
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Lee Lovett
|6
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Martin garey
|21
|My 1998 story for today
|Feb 9
|Martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC