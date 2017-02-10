Retailers prepare for Valentine's Day frenzy
While Valentine's Day falls on Tuesday this year, Peninsula restaurants and stores expected to be busy all weekend and are prepared for the date night and gift-giving rush. The Melting Pot in Newport News was already booked for prime dinner hours 5-9:30 p.m. on Valentine's Day by Friday, franchise owner Jason Shea said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Executiveorderand...
|1,492,451
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|14 min
|Martin garey
|5
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Well Well
|63,192
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Martin garey
|9
|My 1998 story for today
|Thu
|Martin garey
|2
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Feb 7
|Izzyb57
|2,362
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|Feb 7
|Martin garey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC