Resistance and repercussions: How Newport News fought to keep schools segregated
When the compact four square miles of Newport News were consolidated with the long, skinny 22-mile long Warwick County in 1958, the new city presented problems. Eighty percent of the city's black population lived at the very southern tip of the Peninsula, with another small strip in the northern end.
