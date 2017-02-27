Research center is birthplace of missions to the moon and Mars
Employees at NASA's Langley Research Center gather to mark the facility's anniversary by forming "100" on its back ramp. During the last hundred years, NASA's Langley Research Center has been at the forefront of aviation and space exploration, from its World War I infancy through the sound barrier-breaking jet age to the Apollo moon missions.
