Rescue crews suspend search for boat off Newport News
The U.S. Coast Guard received a distress call Monday afternoon from a boat in the area of the James River and Elizabeth River, according to spokesman Petty Officer Joshua Canup. A Coast Guard helicopter from Elizabeth City, a Navy helicopter from Chambers Field and a VMRC marine unit responded to aid in the search for the vessel.
