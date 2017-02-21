Rep. Granger Visits Newport News Shipbuilding
Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, visited Newport News Shipbuilding on Thursday. Granger serves as chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee's Defense Subcommittee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,497,679
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|32 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,004
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|36 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,372
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|4 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|44
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|8 hr
|Duh
|118
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|20 hr
|Dave Sprinkle
|2,364
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|22
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC