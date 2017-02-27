President Trump to visit Newport News shipyard Thursday
President Donald Trump will visit Newport News Shipbuilding Thursday, fresh off a speech to Congress where he plans to propose a hefty increase in defense spending. The president will address a joint session of Congress Tuesday evening and argue for a $54 billion boost in defense spending.
