Powerball ticket bought in Newport News wins $50K
The $435 million jackpot-winning ticket in the Feb. 22 Powerball lottery drawing was sold in Illinois, but there was no shortage of winners in Virginia! One of the 72,634 winning tickets sold in Virginia, one was worth $50,000 - and it was sold in Newport News! The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1401 Kiln Creek Parkway, according to the Virginia Lottery. It matched four numbers plus the Powerball number.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|19 min
|positronium
|1,497,461
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Rshermr
|63,345
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|Dave Sprinkle
|2,364
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|42
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|10 hr
|Martin garey
|22
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Feb 20
|Kim Mann-Douglas
|836
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Feb 18
|Martin garey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC