Police release video footage from TJ's Tavern
Newport News Police are asking for the public's help identifying a car and person possibly involved in the killing of 25-year-old Brandon Williams on Feb. 10 outside TJ's Sports Tavern on Huntington Avenue. Police are looking for this man and the gold-colored car that passes through the parking lot.
