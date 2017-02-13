Police release video footage from TJ'...

Police release video footage from TJ's Tavern

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Newport News Police are asking for the public's help identifying a car and person possibly involved in the killing of 25-year-old Brandon Williams on Feb. 10 outside TJ's Sports Tavern on Huntington Avenue. Police are looking for this man and the gold-colored car that passes through the parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Earl 1,493,687
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Pete 63,242
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) 20 hr Martin garey 11
love (Nov '09) 21 hr Martin garey 3
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Sat Lee Lovett 6
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Sat Martin garey 21
My 1998 story for today Feb 9 Martin garey 2
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC