Police looking for man who robbed Newport News 7-Eleven, Rite Aid
According to police, a white man came into the 7-Eleven at 744 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard on February 12 just before 7:30 p.m. The man stole several rolls of coins from underneath the register after the clerk walked away from the area. The man left the store and entered the Rite Aid on 671 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard around 8:16 p.m. Police say the man came into the store and asked the clerk if he could change out coins for dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|53 min
|OzRitz
|1,494,201
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Larry
|63,258
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|11
|love (Nov '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|3
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Feb 11
|Lee Lovett
|6
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Martin garey
|21
|My 1998 story for today
|Feb 9
|Martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC