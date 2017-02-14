Police looking for man who robbed New...

Police looking for man who robbed Newport News 7-Eleven, Rite Aid

According to police, a white man came into the 7-Eleven at 744 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard on February 12 just before 7:30 p.m. The man stole several rolls of coins from underneath the register after the clerk walked away from the area. The man left the store and entered the Rite Aid on 671 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard around 8:16 p.m. Police say the man came into the store and asked the clerk if he could change out coins for dollars.

