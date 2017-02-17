Police investigating attempted robbery of Newport News Best Western
Newport News Police are investigating the attempted robbery of the Best Western hotel located at 500 Operations Drive early Friday. The 63-year-old hotel clerk told police she was working behind the counter when the suspect entered the front lobby and demanded money.
