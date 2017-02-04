Pictures: 2017 SPCA Fur Ball Gala

Terry Beard hangs outside of the banquet room with Dannyboy, the 4-year-old Collie, during the SPCA Fur Ball Gala held at the Newport News Marriott at City Center on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. Terry Beard hangs outside of the banquet room with Dannyboy, the 4-year-old Collie, during the SPCA Fur Ball Gala held at the Newport News Marriott at City Center on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.