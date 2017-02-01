Photo Release--Huntington Ingalls Industries Receives Contract to...
Huntington Ingalls Industries was awarded a $25.5 million modification to an existing advance planning contract in support of advance fabrication of the aircraft carrier Enterprise on Tuesday. The initial structural fabrication and shop work on the third Gerald R. Ford -class carrier will be performed at the company's Newport News Shipbuilding division through March 2018.
