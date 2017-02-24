Phone scammers pretend to be Newport News police
On Friday afternoon three citizens called police each saying they had received a call from the Police Information Desk number at 757-928-4100. In the first case the female caller stated she had received a call from a male identifying himself as a detective and the man indicated the caller's son had a warrant for his arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Well Well
|1,497,797
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,375
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,010
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|14 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|44
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|19 hr
|Duh
|118
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Dave Sprinkle
|2,364
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|22
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC