Phone scammers pretend to be Newport News police

On Friday afternoon three citizens called police each saying they had received a call from the Police Information Desk number at 757-928-4100. In the first case the female caller stated she had received a call from a male identifying himself as a detective and the man indicated the caller's son had a warrant for his arrest.

