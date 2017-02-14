phf-newport-news-williamsburg-airport

phf-newport-news-williamsburg-airport

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Gian Clavell scored 20 points, Emmanuel Omogbo scored 19 and grabbed 16 rebounds for his 15th double-double this season NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The executive director of the Newport News/Williamsburg Airport told city council Tuesday that he stands by the decision to use $3.5 million in state funds to guarantee a bank loan passed to them after PeopleExpress fell apart in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Pete 1,495,506
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 hr carmino seranni 63,268
Flashing Boobs (Jun '15) 13 hr Martin garey 19
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Feb 13 Martin garey 11
love (Nov '09) Feb 13 Martin garey 3
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Feb 11 Lee Lovett 6
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Feb 11 Martin garey 21
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,895 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC