One biker in wreck out of hospital
KNOTTS ISLAND One of two Virginia motorcyclists injured in a weekend collision in the Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge has been released from a Virginia hospital. Francis Robert Wissert, 56, of Norfolk, Virginia, remained on the critical list Tuesday evening at Sentara Norfolk, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Earl
|1,494,432
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Larry
|63,258
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|11
|love (Nov '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|3
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Feb 11
|Lee Lovett
|6
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Martin garey
|21
|My 1998 story for today
|Feb 9
|Martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC