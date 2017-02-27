NOVA, ECPI sign agreement for Cyber a...

NOVA, ECPI sign agreement for Cyber and Network Security

ECPI University and Northern Virginia Community College have signed an articulation agreement that gives NVCC students automatic admission into ECPI University's Cyber and Network Security bachelor degree program. Through ECPI University's year-round, accelerated schedule, these students will have the opportunity to earn their bachelor's degree in just 60 weeks.

