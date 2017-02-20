NN business closes for 'A Day Without Immigrants'

Across the Unites States, primarily in large cities, people are boycotting work, skipping school, refusing to shop and marching in honor of "A Day Without Immigrants" to express how immigrants influence the United States' economy and culture. In Newport News, Mi Lindo Puebla Tienda Mexicana placed a sign on its door that read "Un Dia Sin Immigrante" to mark its participation in the strike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.