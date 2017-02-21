News 23 mins ago 5:07 p.m.Raccoon fou...

News 23 mins ago 5:07 p.m.Raccoon found in Newport News tests positive for rabies

The Peninsula Health District has reported that a raccoon found in the 100 block of Magnolia Dr. has tested positive for rabies. Residents in that area of Newport News, who have had any contact with this raccoon, are asked to call the Health Department at Peninsula Health District - Newport News Environmental Health at 594-7340.

