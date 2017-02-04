Newport News Shipbuilding program treats girls to special 'Hidden Figures' screening
Newport News Shipbuilding's Career Pathways program, Girls with Engineering Minds in Shipbuilding treated 86 girls to a special screening of the movie Hidden Figures. GEMS is an after school mentoring program for middle school girls who are interested in science, technology, engineering and math.
