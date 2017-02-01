Newport News police seek suspect who stole iPhone from mall kiosk
At about 5:48 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, a woman was working at The Pretzel Twister in the Patrick Henry Mall helping two men who approached her kiosk. While she was working, one of the men reached over the counter and stole her iPhone.
