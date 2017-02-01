Newport News Police looking for clarification about juvenile gun rights
Currently, anyone under 18 cannot have a gun, except in two cases: hunting and when a juvenile is in their home, their parents', grandparents' or guardian's. Police said this causes an issue for them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Guest
|1,488,880
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,054
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Tue
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 30
|Lindsey N
|34
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC