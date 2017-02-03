Newport News police increasing DUI patrols this weekend

The first U.S. jobs report to be released since Donald Trump became president will reveal whether growing confidence among BOSTON - New court documents indicate that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels might be called as a witness in th THURSDAY'S GAMES NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE St. Louis 5, Toronto 1 Chicago 4, Arizona 3 MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL E. Illinois 77, Tennessee St 67 The patrols are set to begin Friday and run through Sunday. Additional patrol units will be out Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11. Police say the patrols will last from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. each night, with the exception of this Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.