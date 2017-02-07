Newport News police chief to hold media briefing on recent incidents
Arkansas coach Bret Bielema has announced the hiring of former New York Jets assistant John Scott Jr. as the new d MORAGA, Calif. - When Randy Bennett arrived at Saint Mary's 16 years ago, he never envisioned it would be a destination job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Coca-Cola
|1,491,295
|My 1998 story for today
|1 hr
|Martin garey
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Donald Trump
|63,168
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|Izzyb57
|2,362
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|7
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|agape flights of venice florida
|Feb 6
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC