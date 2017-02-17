Newport News man headbutts officer while under arrest for being drunk in public
A 50-year-old man arrested for being drunk in public allegedly hit a Newport News Police officer while he was being booked early Friday morning. Newport News Police say they responded to the Budget Lodge in the 900 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. and made contact with 50-year-old Eugene Jones Jr. of Hampton.
