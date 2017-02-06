Newport News man arrested after hit-and-run, throwing passenger from vehicle
Police say crews were dispatched to the intersection of Buchanan Drive and Jefferson Ave., for an accident on January 28. When they arrived officers spoke with witnesses who said a dark vehicle hit the rear of another vehicle and then fled the scene. The driver fleeing the scene headed northbound on Jefferson Ave., where witnesses on scene said they saw a white male being thrown from the fleeing vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Yeah
|1,490,617
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Drip403
|63,159
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|9 hr
|Izzyb57
|2,362
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Martin garey
|7
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|agape flights of venice florida
|Mon
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|1
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC