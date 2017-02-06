Newport News man arrested after hit-a...

Newport News man arrested after hit-and-run, throwing passenger from vehicle

Police say crews were dispatched to the intersection of Buchanan Drive and Jefferson Ave., for an accident on January 28. When they arrived officers spoke with witnesses who said a dark vehicle hit the rear of another vehicle and then fled the scene. The driver fleeing the scene headed northbound on Jefferson Ave., where witnesses on scene said they saw a white male being thrown from the fleeing vehicle.

