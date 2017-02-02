Newport News K-9 passes away during d...

Newport News K-9 passes away during dental procedure

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Hammer was a German Shephard trained in narcotics detection and patrol. He was born in September 2011 and joined the NNPD in June 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 51 min Henry 1,489,176
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr The real Al Gore 63,070
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) Tue BondCoBondsMan 19
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Jan 30 Lindsey N 34
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) Jan 29 Martin garey 31
Rape with an object Jan 29 Martin garey 1
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,564 • Total comments across all topics: 278,510,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC